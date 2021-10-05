Sports
21 Super Eagles stars in camp ahead W’Cup qualifiers; Okoye, Simon expected
No fewer than 21 players have arrived Super Eagles camp ahead of their 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Central African Republic.
As more players are expected, the Gernot Rohr side are training ahead of their matchday three encounter billed for Thursday at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos.
The team will play again three days later, taking on same opponents in Douala, Cameroon for the matchday four clash in the race to Qatar.
Read Also: Disgusting to hate an individual because of skin colour, Osimhen reacts to abuse
Napoli of Italy forward Victor Osimhen and Leicester City’s Kelechi Iheanacho breezed into the team’s camp on Tuesday afternoon to increase the number of players to 21.
Meanwhile, first-choice goalkeeper Maduka Okoye and Moses Simon are the two two players still being expected in camp.
The team will have their first training session at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos on Tuesday evening.
The 21 Players In Camp
Ejuke Chidera, Daniel Akpeyi, Onuachu Paul, Samuel Kalu, Kevin Akpoguma, Jamilu Collins, Innocent Bonke, Chidozie Awaziem, Taiwo Awoniyi, William Ekong, Frank Onyeka, Leon Balogun, Joseph Aribo, Calvin Bassey, Ola Aina, Ahmed Musa, Shehu Abdullahi, Francis Uzoho, Kenneth Omeruo, Victor Osimhen, Kelechi Iheanacho.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Inside UNILAG’s multi-million naira budgetary abuse and academic discord
The University of Lagos located in Nigeria’s commercial capital, Lagos, has been embroiled in controversies with allegations bothering on misappropriation of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Displaced residents of Zamfara battle hunger, as underfunding derails Nigeria’s nutrition goals
On paper, Muhammad Zayyanu is seven years old. The quiet boy who looks shorter for his age could not recollect...
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...