21 Super Eagles stars in camp ahead W’Cup qualifiers; Okoye, Simon expected

No fewer than 21 players have arrived Super Eagles camp ahead of their 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Central African Republic.

As more players are expected, the Gernot Rohr side are training ahead of their matchday three encounter billed for Thursday at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos.

The team will play again three days later, taking on same opponents in Douala, Cameroon for the matchday four clash in the race to Qatar.

Napoli of Italy forward Victor Osimhen and Leicester City’s Kelechi Iheanacho breezed into the team’s camp on Tuesday afternoon to increase the number of players to 21.

Meanwhile, first-choice goalkeeper Maduka Okoye and Moses Simon are the two two players still being expected in camp.

The team will have their first training session at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos on Tuesday evening.

The 21 Players In Camp

Ejuke Chidera, Daniel Akpeyi, Onuachu Paul, Samuel Kalu, Kevin Akpoguma, Jamilu Collins, Innocent Bonke, Chidozie Awaziem, Taiwo Awoniyi, William Ekong, Frank Onyeka, Leon Balogun, Joseph Aribo, Calvin Bassey, Ola Aina, Ahmed Musa, Shehu Abdullahi, Francis Uzoho, Kenneth Omeruo, Victor Osimhen, Kelechi Iheanacho.

