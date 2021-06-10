21 Super Falcons stars now in camp ahead of US Summer Series | Ripples Nigeria

Sports
21 Super Falcons stars now in camp ahead of US Summer Series
No fewer than 21 Super Falcons players have arrived at the team’s camp ahead of the four-nation tourney tagged US Summer Series.
All members of the team trained together during their evening session at the BBVA Stadium on Wednesday, in preparation for their first game at the tourney.
The Falcons are billed to face Jamaica in their opening game before playing Portugal and then hosts United States of America.
The team’s first training session took place at the home ground of Houston Dash without captain and FC Barcelona forward, Asisat Oshoala.
Read Also: Nigeria’s Super Falcons arrive America for four-nation tourney
Players in camp ahead of Thursday’s opening game against Raggae Queens of Jamaica include Demehin Oluwatosin (Sunshine Queens), Ibe Abidemi (Bayelsa Queens)
Ogbonna Akudo, Ogbonna Glory (Edo Queens), Etim Inyene Sunday (Abia Angels), Ikechukwu Vivian (Rivers Angels), Bokiri Joy (Bayelsa Queens), Monday Gift (FC Robo Queens) and Mbadi Uju Amanda (Bayelsa Queens).
Also at the camp are America-based goalkeeper; Yewande Balogun, Onyinyechi Zogg (FC Basel, Switzerland), Rossa Ariyo (TiPS, Finland), Nicole Payne, Francesca Ordega (Levante), Toni Payne (Sevilla), Ifeoma Onomonwu (Gothan, USA), Rasheedat Ajibade (Atletico Madrid), Tochukwu Oluehi (CD Pozoalbenze), Chidinma Okeke (Madrid CFF), Charity Adule (Eibar), and Rita Chikwelu (Madrid CFF).
The rest of the players are expected in camp ahead of the fist game on Thursday for the game billed to kick off by 10.38 PM (West African Time) at the BBVN Stadium, Houston, The home ground of Houston Dash and Houston Dynamo FC.
Onome Ebi (Minsk FK), Asisat Oshoala (FC Barcelona), and Celine Ottah (Bayelsa Queens) are still expected.
