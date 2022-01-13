Metro
21-year-old kidnapper murders 13-year-old girl, demands N1m ransom from family
A 21-year-old young man identified as Auwal Abdulrasheed has been arrested after he allegedly kidnapped and murdered a 13-year-old hawker known as Zuwaira in Tofa Town, Kano State.
The 21-year-old suspect was arrested by the police on January 9, 2022 after he allegedly took the victim’s life following the inability of members of her family to pay the N1 million ransom that he demanded.
DSP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyaw, the Kano State Police Command spokesman stated that Abdulrasheed buried the victim’s corpse in a shallow grave at an completed building in Tofa Town where she was murdered.
A statement released by the command spokesman, said:
“He reported that his daughter was kidnapped and a ransom of N1 million was demanded and later settled at N400k.
“While negotiating for the ransom, the body of the victim was discovered in an uncompleted building, slaughtered and buried in a shallow grave.
Read also: Billionaire kidnapper, Evans, to know fate Feb 25, four years after arrest
“On receipt of the ugly report, a scene was visited, the body was exhumed, examined and confirmed dead by a Medical Doctor and released to the relatives for burial according to Islamic rites.
“The Puff Adder team swung into action. Sustained efforts and prolonged follow-up led to the arrest of the suspect at Dan marke village, on 09/01/2022, i.e. 202 days after the incident.
“On preliminary investigation, the suspect confessed that, he single handedly kidnapped the victim, deceived and took her to an uncompleted building located at Tofa Town, Tofa LGA, Kano State, where he strangled her with her Hijab, used knife to slaughtered her throat and buried her in a shallow grave, and then demanded a ransom of N1million and later settled at N400k.
“The suspect further confessed that, on the 07/06/2021, he kidnapped a younger brother of the victim, one Muttaka, 3, at Tofa Town, demanded a ransom of N2 Million, later settled and collected N100k and abandoned the child at Dawanau Special Primary School.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population
In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Kwara communities groan as erosion washes away roads, property
For a number of years communities in Ilorin South LGA of Kwara State have had to live with the menace...
SPECIAL REPORT: Lack of legal provisions, cultural sentiments fueling marital r*pe in Nigeria
By Arinze Chijioke In the early days of Sandra Izuckukwu’s marriage in 2019, her husband, Sunday Izuchukwu, did everything she...
INVESTIGATION… LIVES ON THE LINE (IV): Surviving in a dangerous media environment
This investigation is on the unresolved killing of three Nigerian journalists while on assignments between 2019 and 2020. For six...
INVESTIGATION… LIVES ON THE LINE (III): Precious Owolabi was killed covering a protest
This investigation is on the unresolved killing of three Nigerian journalists while on assignments between 2019-2020. For six months, Nigerian...