212 fresh COVID-19 cases take Nigeria’s total to 64,728. 1,162 deaths, 60,790 recoveries also recorded

Nigeria on Thursday recorded 212 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which disclosed this on its Twitter handle, said the cases were recorded in 16 states of the federation and Abuja.

It added that the number of COVID-19 fatalities stood at 1,162 as at Thursday night.

Also, the total number of confirmed cases increased to 64,728.

Meanwhile, 60,790 patients have been discharged from various isolation facilities in the country.

READ ALSO: 180 fresh COVID-19 cases take Nigeria’s total to 64,516. Deaths and recoveries also updated

The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: Lagos (71), Imo (26), Plateau (26), FCT (19), Ondo (17), Kaduna (14), Rivers (9), Oyo (9), Katsina (6), and Osun (4).

Others are – Bauchi (2), Ekiti (2), Nasarawa (2), Ogun (2), Kano (1), Kwara (1), and Taraba (1).

“Total confirmed cases: 64,728.

“Discharged: 60,790 AND Deaths: 1,162.”

Join the conversation

Opinions