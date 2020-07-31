Latest Politics Top Stories

212 Nigerians return from Egypt

July 31, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

212 Nigerians returned from Cairo, Egypt, on Friday.

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), which announced the development on its Twitter handle, said the returnees arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, on Friday afternoon.

The commission said the returnees tested negative for COVID-19 before leaving the North African country.

It also revealed that the returnees would undergo another COVID-19 test in the country.

“The returnees would undergo 14-day isolation in line with the guidelines of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control as well as the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19,” NiDCOM said.

