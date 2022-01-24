News
2,155 kidnapped victims rescued by military in six months —Zamfara govt
The Zamfara State government has confirmed that 2,155 kidnapped victims were rescued by the military from their captors in different parts of the state in six months beginning from September last year.
In a statement issued in Gusau, the state capital on Sunday by the Commissioner for information, Ibrahim Dosara on behalf of Governor Bello Matawalle, said the feat was achieved through collaboration with security forces deployed to the state.
The rescued victims, according to the Commissioner, included school students, pupils, women and children who were abducted at different locations and have since been reunited with their loved ones.
“We wish to register our deep appreciation to the military for upping the ante in recent times,” Dosara said.
“The various military operations, the latest being that of Gando forest, have displaced the terrorists operating along the various axis and significantly degraded their capabilities.
“The end to this horrendous crime could now be said to be in sight with greater optimism, more than any other time”, the statement reads.
