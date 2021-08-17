219 Boko Haram fighters, family, surrender to Nigerian Army in two days –DHQ

The Nigerian Army has given a new situation report on the fight against insurgency in the country, stating that 219 more Boko Haram fighters and their families have surrendered to troops in the North-East region of the country in two days.

The report which was contained in a statement by the Director of Army Public Relations, Defence Headquarters (DHQ), Brig. Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, on Monday, said the feat was recorded over the weekend in Borno State.

“The current trend of apprehension in the terrorists’ camps was further aggravated by the recent alarming turn out of members of the terrorist groups, who came out in droves with their families to lay down their arms and surrender to own troops at Mafa Local Government Area on 14 August 2021,” Nwachukwu said.

“A total of 186 Boko Haram terrorist members led by their Amir, Manye Aga, comprising 67 adult males, 54 adult females, and 65 children surrendered to troops of Operation Hadin Kai at Forward Operational Base (FOB) Ajiri.

“Items recovered from the surrendered terrorists include several AK 47 rifles and magazines, a locally made pisto6l, and eight locally fabricated daggers.

“Similarly, on 15 August, 2021, the Theatre took custody of additional Boko Haram fighters, comprising of four adult males, 11 adult females, and 18 children from Landanli, Azah, Ngaridua, and Kondilla villages, who surrendered to own troops of 151 Task Force Battalion, Banki Junction in Bama,” the statement added.

Nwachukwu further explained that the feat followed the recent massive surrendering of Boko Haram terrorists in Bama Operational area on August 2 and 4.

“Since then, there has been confusion and severe apprehension in the camps of the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP), especially among its top-ranking commanders over the depleting strength, and this has drastically dwindled their overall fighting efficiency.

“It is against the backdrop that the terrorist group opted for the use of propaganda via AMAQ Terrorists Media Wing with the aim to portray the group as if it is still a potent force in the North East.

“ISWAP is yet to come to terms with the reality of its current predicament which has posed a serious negative impact on its prowess.

“The terrorists have been overwhelmed with palpable fear and are making desperate efforts to halt the surrendering of their fighters from the Tumbus and Sambisa axis.

“The Nigerian military remains resolute in intensifying both kinetic and non-kinetic efforts in the fight against insurgency, banditry, and sundry crimes in the country,” the Army spokesman said.

