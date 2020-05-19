219 new cases of COVID-19 take Nigeria’s total above the 6000 mark to 6,167; death toll now 191

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Monday night confirmed 216 COVID-19 cases in the country.

The centre said on its Twitter handle that the new discoveries had increased the confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 6, 175 and 191 fatalities.

Meanwhile, 1, 644 patients had been discharged from isolation facilities across the country.

The NCDC said: “The confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nigeria for 18/05/2020: 74-Lagos, 33-Katsina, 19-Oyo, 17-Kano, 13-Edo, 10-Zamfara, 8-Ogun, 8-Gombe, 8-Borno, 7-Bauchi, 7-Kwara, 4-FCT, 3-Kaduna, 3-Enugu, and 2-Rivers.”

