Metro
22 die in Katsina IDP camp
At least 22 people have died at the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp in Jibia Local Government Area of Katsina State.
The Chairman of the IDP camp, Malam Saad Shimfida, who disclosed this to journalists in Jibia on Monday, said over 15, 200 people who were displaced by bandits from the villages of Kwari, Mai-Wuya, Tsauni, Shimfida, Tsembe, and Zango communities are currently taking refuge in the camp.
The Chairman of the Shimfida Youth Development Association who was simply identified as Salisu said the death was caused by unpleasant living conditions in the camp.
He said some of the displaced persons sleep on bare floors, while others sleep on mats provided by the local government authorities.
