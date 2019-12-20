22 ex-govs under probe, trial, AGF Malami reveals

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), has said that about 22 former governors were either being probed or on trial.

He stated this on Thursday, when he met with journalists at his office in Abuja. He, however, did not disclose the names of the former governors.

At the meeting, he said journalists must continue to support the fight against corruption because the failure to address the menace “inhibits sustainable long growth which undermines national development”.

He added that President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration’s fight against graft “is total, comprehensive and dispassionate devoid of any political or ethnic sentiments or inclination.”

He said from 2015 to September 2019, that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has convicted 1,636 persons over corruption related offences.

He said the convicts included former governors Joshua Dariye of Plateau State, Jolly Nyame of Taraba State, and the most recently convicted one, Orji Kalu of Abia State.

Three of the former governors are currently serving jail terms for corruption.

“It might interest you to note that former state governors and even serving senators are not spared.

“Currently, high profile personalities including judicial officers and former governors indicted for corruption have been prosecuted and many sentenced to jail.

“We have three former governors convicted and serving various jail terms for corruption related crimes while in office. Equally, 22 ex-governors are either under probe or on trial,” he added.

The AGF also said that Buhari’s government had created a central database for recovered stolen assets under his office’s control.

