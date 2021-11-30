22 killed in DR Congo’s attack

At least 22 people were killed on Monday during an attack on an internally displaced people’s camp in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The Red Cross coordinator in the country’s North-East, Mambo Bapu Mance, told journalists that the incident occurred after 20 people were buried in shallow graves.

29 people were killed in the same camp located in the Ituri province less than one week ago, according to aid workers.

Mance accused an armed group, Cooperative for the Development of Congo (CODECO), of carrying out the attack on the camp.

He said: “This is the third attack by these outlaws against displacement sites in the space of a week in this part of the country, causing more than 50 deaths and enormous material damage.”

