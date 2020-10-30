22 police officers killed, 205 formations damaged in #EndSars protests —IGP

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has disclosed that no fewer than 22 police officers were extra-judicially killed during the #EndSars protests which later turned violent.

Adamu made the revelation in a statement issued on Friday by the Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba who also revealed that 205 police stations and formations including other critical private and public infrastructure were also damaged by angry protesters.

He denied reports that policemen shot at peaceful protesters insisting that they “acted professionally, exercised commendable restraints and some paid the supreme price for peace during the recent protests and ensuing violence in some parts of the country.”

Adamu said; “Available Reports show that 22 police personnel were extra-judicially killed by some rampaging protesters and scores injured during the protests. Many of the injured personnel are in life-threatening conditions at the hospitals.

“205 police stations and formations including other critical private and public infrastructure were also damaged by a section of the protesters.

“Despite these unprovoked attacks, our police officers never resorted to use of unlawful force or shooting at the protesters as alleged in the report,” he noted.

