22-year-old man drowns in Kano

The Kano State Fire Service on Sunday confirmed that a 22-year-old man, Yusuf Abdullahi had drowned in a pond at Danhassan, Kura local government area of the state.
The Service Public Relations Officer in the state, Saidu Mohammed, who disclosed this in a statement in Kano, said the incident happened on Sunday afternoon.
He said: “We received a distress call on Sunday afternoon from one Malam Sadi Ibrahim, at about 3:31 p.m., that Abdullahi’s body was found floating in a pond.
READ ALSO: 20-year-old man drowns in pond while bathing in Kano
“On receiving the information, we quickly sent our rescue team to the scene at 3:42 p.m.
“He was brought out and handed over to the village head of Garin Kaya, Alhaji Aminu.”
Mohammed added that the cause of the death was still under investigation.
- Nasarawa governor charges community to fish out suspected killers of village head - August 2, 2020
- BREAKING: 304 new COVID-19 cases take Nigeria’s total to 43,841. Death toll now 888 - August 2, 2020
- Fayemi constitutes Fasanmi’s burial committee - August 2, 2020