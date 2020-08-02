Latest Metro

22-year-old man drowns in Kano

August 2, 2020
The Kano State Fire Service on Sunday confirmed that a 22-year-old man, Yusuf Abdullahi had drowned in a pond at Danhassan, Kura local government area of the state.

The Service Public Relations Officer in the state, Saidu Mohammed, who disclosed this in a statement in Kano, said the incident happened on Sunday afternoon.

He said: “We received a distress call on Sunday afternoon from one Malam Sadi Ibrahim, at about 3:31 p.m., that Abdullahi’s body was found floating in a pond.

“On receiving the information, we quickly sent our rescue team to the scene at 3:42 p.m.

“He was brought out and handed over to the village head of Garin Kaya, Alhaji Aminu.”

Mohammed added that the cause of the death was still under investigation.

