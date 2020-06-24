22-year-old man r*pes 10-year-old girl in Anambra

A 22-year-old man, Ikechukwu Okoli, has been arrested by the police for allegedly raping a 10-year-old girl in Uzoegwu Street Nkpor in Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State.

Information gathered, says Okoli a native of Ndikelionwu village in Orumba North Local Government Area in the state, lured the victim to his room where he allegedly had carnal knowledge of her.

The police spokesperson, Haruna Mohammed, who confirmed the arrest, said the suspect would be charged to court after investigations were concluded.

According to him, the police operatives attached to Isiuwulu Division were contacted on June 22, 2020 at about 3:00pm on the incident, and Okoli was arrested.

The victim was also taken for medical examination, where laceration of her hymen was confirmed.

“On the June 22, 2020 at about 3:pm following a tip off, Police operatives attached to Isiuwulu Division arrested one Ikechukwu Okoli ‘m’ aged 22 years, a native of Ndilionwu village in Orumba North LGA but reside at Uzoegwu Street Nkpor in Idemili North LGA of Anambra State.

“Suspect had on the same date allegedly defiled a ten years old girl in his room. Scene was visited by police detectives and victim taken to the hospital for medical examination where laceration of her hymen was confirmed,” he said.

The Commissioner of Police, John Abang has directed that the case be transferred to the State Criminal investigation Department, Awka for discreet investigation after which suspect would be charged to court for prosecution.

