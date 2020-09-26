22-yr-old commercial motorcyclist commits suicide in Ibadan | Ripples Nigeria

A 22-year-old man, Sarafa Ayuba, has reportedly committed suicide in Ibadan the Oyo State capital.

Ayuba who until his death was a commercial motorcycle rider, on Friday reportedly hanged himself in an uncompleted building beside his uncle’s house at Amuloko area of Ibadan, the Capital City of Oyo State.

Ayuba, as it was gathered, was said to be the only son of his late father. His mother, Nike, who was at the scene of the incident could not control her emotions, as she was seen weeping uncontrollably, claiming that her son was wasted by some evil forces.

According to Sarafa’s uncle, Mr. Kazeem Tijani, since Ayuba left for work on Thursday mornimg, he didn’t see him till he went to sleep at night.

Kazeem said the whereabouts of Ayuba was known yesterday when his phone was called to ascertain his state and the ringing tone was heard close by.

He explained further: “We then monitored where the phone was ringing, and a woman was said to have traced the ringtone of Ayuba’s phone to the uncompleted building where he was found hanging. The phone was in his pocket.

Two black plastic bags were seen on the ground with his pair of sandals also flung there.

Another eyewitness who pleaded anonymity, also confirmed that some items found in the bags were a white garment (Jalamia), two types of perfumes, a new white singlet, chin chin, biscuits and other personal effects. He used a white handkerchief as a face mask.

Kazeem, when asked what he felt could have caused Ayuba’s death, said: “Ayuba got the motorcycle on hire purchase basis and he was paying the instalments adequately. He was my brother’s son.

“He was not indebted to anyone and he was not starving at all. He was not married. He has been living with me for the past two to three years. He was working with me before he got Okada.”

Kazeem stated further that Sarafa used to be a tailor and he was doing fine. “We have searched his room but we could not find any note that he could have left, though we could not search his body. I have called our relations in Apomu; they are on their way”.

Mr. Oluwatosin James, who is the Chairman of the Association of Commercial Bike Riders in Amuloko area, described Ayuba as a very cool headed fellow, and easy-going person.

Mr. James said, “The news of Ayuba’s death came to us as a rude shock. It is this morning that we heard of the news at the Park. He was very reticent and would not fight anybody.

“Once he did his okada business in the morning, he would go and park and go to his uncle’s shop to assist him. Out of N390,000 that he got the Okada on instalment basis, Ayuba has almost paid up the money, because the money remains just N77,000 to balance the payment.

“There was no issue of threat to him from the person who gave him the okada. In fact, the person is like a brother to him. So, we are confused over this sad incident”.

As at the time of filing this report, the body of Sarafa was still dangling on the rope he had used to commit the sucide, as traditional worshippers were making arrangements for sacrifice to be performed before he will be brought down.

As at the time also, a police officer from Akanran Division was on ground to make proper documentation of the incident before burial would take place.

By Emmanuella Ibe…

