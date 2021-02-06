22-yr-old hairstylist jailed for trafficking in twin

A 22-year-old hairstylist, Joy Olaka-Wogu has been sentenced to four years in prison by a Port Harcourt, Rivers State Magistrate Court for stealing and trafficking in twin babies.

Olaka-Wogu was said to have stolen the babies from their parents in 2018.

She was sentenced to four years on each of the three counts of child trafficking, conspiracy and theft pressed against her.

The convict, who initially pleaded not guilty, later pleaded guilty to the charges, informing the court of her repentance and asked for forgiveness.

Delivering her judgment, the Chief Magistrate, Amaka Amanze, noted that available facts showed that the convict had been in the business of stealing and selling babies for a while adding that the sentence was to deter her from indulging in such a crime in the future.

Chief Magistrate Amanze adjourned the case till March 2, 2021 to hear the evidence of the second defendant who denied that she bought the twins from the convict.

Speaking to journalists after the judgment, the counsel for the International Federation of Women Lawyers, Esther Achor-Korienta, expressed satisfaction over the judgment, adding that the verdict would serve as a warning to those indulging in child trafficking.

