2,219 police officers promoted in Niger last year – CP

The Niger State Police Commissioner, Adamu Usman, said on Thursday at least 2,219 police officers were promoted to their next ranks last year.

Usman, who disclosed this while decorating 10 newly promoted police officers with their new ranks at the officers’ mess in Minna, said the officers were promoted on merit.

He said: “In the last 12 months, a total of 2,219 police officers and men in the state were promoted on merit.

READ ALSO: Police redeploy newly promoted senior officers (see list)

“These comprise of one CSP to ACP, 21 SP to CSP, five DSP to SP, four ASP to DSP, 282 Inspectors to ASPs, 1,120 Sergeants to Inspectors, and 521 Corporals to Sergeants and 264 Constables to Corporals.”

The police commissioner advised the officers to be civil and exhibit professionalism in carrying out their duties.

“Be civil to citizens and be guided by the rule of law. In addition, you must demonstrate sound professional judgment in all decisions, knowing that you could be called to account for your actions or inactions,” he added.

Join the conversation

Opinions