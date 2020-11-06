223 fresh COVID-19 cases take Nigeria’s total to 63,731. Deaths and recoveries also updated

Nigeria on Friday recorded 223 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which disclosed this on its Twitter handle, said the cases were recorded in 16 states of the federation and Abuja.

It added that the number of COVID-19 fatalities stood at 1,154 as at Friday night.

However, the information on the number of deaths resulting from the pandemic was inaccurate as the agency has in the last 48 hours put the total number of COVID-19 fatalities in the country at 1,155.

How it arrived at the latest figure has not been made public.

Also, the total number of confirmed cases increased to 63,731.

Meanwhile, 59,844 patients have been discharged from various isolation facilities in the country.

The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: Lagos (85), FCT (35), Akwa Ibom (24), Enugu (18), Plateau (13), Rivers (10), Abia (7), Ebonyi (6), Anambra (5), and Adamawa (4).

Others are – Bauchi (3), Imo (3), Ogun (3), Oyo (3), Kwara (2), Osun (1), and Taraba (1).

The NCDC said: “63,731 cases of #COVID-19 in Nigeria.

“Discharged: 59,844 AND Deaths: 1,154.”

