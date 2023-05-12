Metro
2,246 Nigerians evacuated from Sudan – NiDCOM
The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) said on Friday a total of 2,246 Nigerians have so far been evacuated from Sudan.
NiDCOM’s Head of Media, Public Relations and Protocols Unit Mr Abdur-Rahman Balogun, stated this in Abuja while giving updates on the Federal Government’s evacuation efforts since May 3.
He said 94 returnees, comprising 78 males and 16 females, arrived in the country aboard a NAF C130 plane, while 274 boarded an Air Peace plane from Aswan Airport, Egypt, on May 3.
Balogun said: “On May 5, 130 Nigerians also boarded Tarco Airline while on May 6, 131 evacuees boarded the same airline from Port Sudan, with 102 boarding the same airline from Port Sudan on Sunday.
“Another 410 Nigerians boarded Max Air and 322 for Azman Air, both flights from Aswan Airport.
READ ALSO: Another batch of 129 Sudan returnees arrives in Abuja
“Two flights owned by Tarco Airline evacuated 133 passengers, with seven children and nine infants, and 126 passengers, also with 12 children and 41 infants, from Port Sudan on Monday and Tuesday, respectively.
“123 Nigerians boarded Tarco Airline on Wednesday from Port Sudan, while 136 boarded the same airline on Thursday.”
He, however, said the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) was expected to give the details of the 264 passengers aboard Tarco Airline as well as the 128 and 136 evacuees that boarded separate flights.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Indiscriminate waste dumps, open defecation pose threat of epidemic in Kwara as govt slow to act
Forty three-year-old Bilikis Abdulrahman covered her pineapple fruit she is selling inside a white bucket container. This, she does to...
SPECIAL REPORT: Women displaced by conflict in North-Central Nigeria become farm helps to survive
Displaced women finding refuge in Abagena camp for Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Makurdi, Benue State have resorted to...
FEATURE: Kwara residents cry out for help as rainstorm devastates their homes
Phillip Moffitt, an American author, said: “the house is a home when it shelters the body and comforts the soul”,...
SPECIAL REPORT: Small businesses suffer, as govts fail to end sit-at-home in Nigeria’s South-East
It is a Thursday afternoon in December 2022 and the sun is scorching inside the popular Ogbete Market in Enugu...
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...