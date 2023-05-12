2,246 Nigerians evacuated from Sudan – NiDCOM

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) said on Friday a total of 2,246 Nigerians have so far been evacuated from Sudan.

NiDCOM’s Head of Media, Public Relations and Protocols Unit Mr Abdur-Rahman Balogun, stated this in Abuja while giving updates on the Federal Government’s evacuation efforts since May 3.

He said 94 returnees, comprising 78 males and 16 females, arrived in the country aboard a NAF C130 plane, while 274 boarded an Air Peace plane from Aswan Airport, Egypt, on May 3.

Balogun said: “On May 5, 130 Nigerians also boarded Tarco Airline while on May 6, 131 evacuees boarded the same airline from Port Sudan, with 102 boarding the same airline from Port Sudan on Sunday.

“Another 410 Nigerians boarded Max Air and 322 for Azman Air, both flights from Aswan Airport.

“Two flights owned by Tarco Airline evacuated 133 passengers, with seven children and nine infants, and 126 passengers, also with 12 children and 41 infants, from Port Sudan on Monday and Tuesday, respectively.

“123 Nigerians boarded Tarco Airline on Wednesday from Port Sudan, while 136 boarded the same airline on Thursday.”

He, however, said the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) was expected to give the details of the 264 passengers aboard Tarco Airline as well as the 128 and 136 evacuees that boarded separate flights.

