23 die as Lagos-bound truck crashes in Niger

At least 23 persons died on Monday when a truck fully loaded with cows and 45 persons skidded off the road and somersaulted into a bush in Mokwa local government area of Niger State.

The Niger State Police Commissioner, Adamu Usman, who disclosed this to journalists in Minna, said the accident occurred at about 0500 hours along Bokani-Makera road in Mokwa LGA.

Usman said the truck with registration number BBJ 666 XA was coming from Dadin Kowa in Kebbi State en route to Lagos when the incident occurred.

READ ALSO: Truck crushes eight to death in Ondo market

According to him, remains of the deceased and the 22 other injured victims had been taken to the Mokwa General Hospital for postmortem and treatment respectively.

Usman, who blamed the accident to loss of control by the truck driver, decried the failure of drivers to obey traffic rules and regulations.

He, however, did not disclose if the truck driver was among the dead or injured victims.

Join the conversation

Opinions