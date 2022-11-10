23 INEC officers in trouble over illegal registration

About 23 staff members of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) are to be prosecuted after they were caught allegedly registering voters illegally in Kwara State.

Attahiru Madami, the Resident Electoral Commissioner of INEC in Kwara State, made this known at the INEC Stakeholders Forum in Ilorin on Wednesday.

According to him, “Twenty-three INEC staff members were involved in illegal registration and will be sanctioned.”

The REC stressed that the forum became very important as a first step to ensuring hitch-free elections next year.

READ ALSO:256,658 newly registered voters yet to collect PVCs in Kogi – INEC

“I want to tell stakeholders that we are ready to protect the electoral process by conducting free, fair, transparent, peaceful, and credible elections that will be acceptable to Kwarans,” he said.

Madami further lamented the state’s poor response to the collection of Permanent Voter Cards (PVC) saying that the commission had 233,856 uncollected PVCs between 2011 and 2019, adding that “out of this, only 20,752 were collected as of October this year, leaving over 193,000 uncollected.”

“Of the 46,602 new PVCs received from the INEC headquarters in the state, only 18,885 had been collected, with a balance of 27,602 awaiting collection.”

He also stated that the state had 43,008 invalid registration figures, one of the lowest in the country in his opinion.

Ripples Nigeria learnt that representatives from different political parties, security agencies and civil society organizations were present at the meeting.

By Mohammed Taoheed

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now