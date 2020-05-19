23 Nasarawa State House of Assembly members test negative for COVID-19

It was good news for twenty-three members of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, as they all tested negative for COVID-19.

There had been a scare at the state legislature after a member, Suleiman Adamu, representing Nasarawa Central State Constituency died of the dreaded virus on May 4.

The House Chairman on Information, Hon Mohammed Omadefu broke the news on Tuesday in a statement.

According to him, the State Task Force Committee on COVID-19 has already notified another member, Hon Mohammed Bello Isa that he too was free of the virus after initial suspicions.

Omadefu congratulated all members of the Assembly who had to test following the death of Hon. Suleiman Adamu.

