23 Super Eagles stars now in camp as team’ll fly to Cameroon Wednesday

A total of 23 players are now in Super Eagles camp in Abuja where they are training ahead of their participation at the rescheduled 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Leicester City duo Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi, Watford’s William Troost-Ekong, Everton’s Alex Iwobi and Kenneth Omeruo are among nine players who recently arrived to join the others.

Also currently in camp are the quartet of Ola Aina, Frank Onyeka, Semi Ajayi and Kelechi Nwakali.

Five players are still being expected, namely Odion Ighalo, Jamilu Collins, Tyrone Ebuehi, Joseph Aribo and Samuel Chukwueze.

A 28-man squad will be representing Nigeria at the tournament, and will be led by technical director, Austin Eguavoen, as they battle against 23 other nations for the trophy.

Read Also: Eguavoen reveals what transpired between NFF and Watford over Dennis invitation for AFCON

The tournament is billed to hold between 9 January and 6 February, 2022 in Cameroon, and the Eagles will be leaving the shores of Nigeria on Wednesday.

The team will fly straight to Garoua, Cameroon, where they will be playing all three group games against Egypt, Sudan and Guinea-Bissau.

Meanwhile, the Super Eagles will hold an open training session at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja today (Tuesday) ahead of their departure to the AfCON venue.

Nigeria will begin their AFCON campaign on 11 January with a clash against the Pharaohs of Egypt.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now