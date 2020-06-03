23-year-old Nigerian writer clinches 2020 Commonwealth Short Story Prize

A 23-year-old Nigerian writer, Innocent Ilo has emerged the regional winner for the Africa 2020 Commonwealth Short Story Prize.

He was named the winner for his story “When a Woman Renounces Motherhood.”

The Commonwealth Short Story Prize was founded in 2012.

Mr Ilo’s story details the bond between a daughter and her mother in the face of a sexist custom.

“This means so much to me. I feel grateful, honored, proud and humbled at the same time. This is one of those moments that make me look back at all the late nights and piles of rejection emails and say, ‘Maybe, just maybe, this writing thing is worth it’,” Mr Ilo said.

