2,371 persons kidnapped, N10bn ransom demanded in first half 2021 —Report

In the first half of 2021, a total of 2,371 persons were kidnapped and N10 billion demanded in ransoms.

This is contained in a report released by SBM Intelligence, an economic research firm, on its website.

SBM noted that Niger, Katsina, and Kaduna States recorded the most cases of kidnap.

Ripples Nigeria had previously revealed in its weekly Ripplesmetrics data-driven reports that kidnappers abducted over 897 people throughout the country between January and February, demanding over N451 million in ransoms.

The victims included farmers, drivers, traditional rulers, politicians, bankers, the elderly, children, lecturers and students among other, with ransoms demanded ranging from N1 million to as much as 100 million during the period.

According to our report, Niger State recorded the highest number of kidnapping incidents, while the highest number of victims came from Zamfara state numbering over 323.

Kaduna was also mentioned to have been in the claws of the kidnappers during the period.

The highest ransom demanded according to our analysis was in Oyo State. The sum of N100 million was requested from the family of Odetunde Emmanuel a University of Ibadan undergraduate.

Followed by the N60 million demanded from Suleiman Akinbami, a petroleum dealer in Ekiti State.

Although, some media reports alleged that N800 million was paid for the release of the 42 students and teachers kidnapped from Government Science College, Kagara on February 17th, this has been denied by the Niger State government.

The lowest ransom reported during the period was N1 million paid for the release of Alhaji Kabiru, the Adamawa United driver abducted around Benin expressway. The kidnappers had earlier demanded N50 million for his release.

Similar to Ripples Nigeria’s report, SBM data also showed over 1000 children have been kidnapped since December 2020.

On its methodology, SBM noted that it sourced its data from media reports which included Humangle, ThisDay, Leadership, DailyTrust, Premium Times, and also the Nigerian Security Tracker.

Part of its report reads, “a total of 2,371 people were kidnapped in a total of 281 separate incidents across all 36 states of Nigeria and the federal capital during the first half of 2021. 237 people lost their lives in these kidnap attempts.

Niger state led the way in all indices measured in this report.

“The state saw the most attempts at kidnap (28), the highest number of kidnap victims (643), and the greatest number of people killed in kidnap attempts (58). These numbers may rise as more information becomes available.

“The total ransoms demanded topped N10 billion ($19.96 million as of 30 June), but we have not been able to accurately compute the ransoms paid”.

A breakdown of the monthly kidnapping indicates that in January, 284 people were kidnapped, and in February, 605 people were kidnapped.

In March, 534 individuals were kidnapped, 316 in April, and 277 in June.

