238 new COVID-19 infections take Nigeria’s total caseload to 160,895. Deaths, recoveries updated | Ripples Nigeria

Nigeria on Monday recorded 238 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which disclosed this on its Twitter handle, said the new COVID-19 cases were recorded in 16 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

It added that the number of COVID-19 fatalities in Nigeria stood at 2,016 as of Monday night.

Also, the total number of confirmed cases increased to 160,895.

However, Nigeria has recorded 145,752 recoveries since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country last year.

The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: Lagos (72), Kwara (28), Bauchi (19), Kaduna (19), Edo (17), Ogun (15), Nasarawa (13), Rivers (10), FCT (9), and Ondo (8).

Others are – Akwa Ibom (5), Gombe (5), Niger (5), Osun (5), Plateau (4), Oyo (3), and Kano (1).

