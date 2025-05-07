24 federal varsities in Nigeria now running on solar power – Education minister

The Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, said on Wednesday at last 24 federal universities across Nigeria are now powered by solar energy as part of the Energising Education Project (EEP) initiated by the Federal Government.

Speaking in Abuja on Wednesday during the signing ceremony of collaboration agreements with vice chancellors of the beneficiary institutions, Alausa confirmed that eight additional universities have also joined the fourth phase of the initiative aimed at delivering round-the-clock electricity to campuses through renewable energy.

Before the event, the minister visited the University of Abuja—now renamed Yakubu Gowon University—to inspect its newly commissioned solar power facility. The university’s solar farm, which includes 6,000 photovoltaic panels, generates approximately 3.3 megawatts of electricity daily.

“This project brings continuous, 24-hour electricity to our institutions,” Alausa said. “It allows for increased academic activity, powers laboratories and libraries throughout the day and night, and improves living and learning conditions for both students and faculty.”

Describing the development as a “new day for Nigeria,” Alausa highlighted how uninterrupted electricity in educational institutions can catalyze wider economic growth.

“Any campus is a community by itself. With constant power supply, you unleash high economic activity,” he added.

He noted that the project is supported by the Renewable Infrastructure Fund initiated by President Tinubu to bolster infrastructure across critical sectors. Alausa also urged university heads to find creative and sustainable strategies for maintaining the solar systems, expressing confidence that all federal tertiary institutions will have transitioned to renewable energy by 2027.

In his remarks, the Managing Director of the Rural Electrification Agency, Abba Aliyu, said over 600,000 students and 50,000 academic staff have already benefitted from phases one through three of the project.

“What you are seeing here is one of our interventions in the education sector, and the aim is to ensure that universities have a sustainable and affordable electricity supply,” Aliyu said.

He added that the project has so far delivered more than 100 megawatts of clean energy to university campuses and teaching hospitals, including two universities and two hospitals under the Universal Public Health Project in Phase 2.

Phase 3 of the Energising Education Project, nearing completion, will see the electrification of eight additional universities and one more teaching hospital. These new institutions include Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria; University of Nigeria, Nsukka; Federal University, Wukari; Federal University, Dutse; University of Benin; University of Ibadan; Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife; and the University of Lagos.

