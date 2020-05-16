24 health workers test positive for COVID-19 in Bauchi

The Executive Chairman of Bauchi State Primary Healthcare Development Agency (BASPHCDA), Dr. Rilwanu Mohammed, said Saturday that 24 medical officers in the state had tested positive for COVID-19.

Mohammed, who disclosed this to journalists at a news conference in Bauchi, however, said no death had been recorded among the affected medical workers.

He said 17 of the health workers were from Azare, the headquarters of Katagum local government area of the state while seven were from Bauchi LGA.

Mohammed, who is also the Chairman of Bauchi State COVID-19 Contact Tracing Committee, said all the health workers in the state are now more careful in handling the disease.

He added that all the necessary Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) had been provided for the frontline healthcare workers in the state.

He said: “Here in Bauchi, we are really very concerned about this infection that is affecting our healthcare workers so that they will not be discouraged or demoralized.”

He, however, advised the health workers to be very careful and ensure that they properly used their PPE at all times.

