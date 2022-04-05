24 hours after sack, Buhari critic, Sheikh Khalid, gets new appointment

Twenty four hours after he was sacked by the Apo National Assembly Legislators’ Quarters Mosque for criticising President Muhammadu Buhari, Sheikh Nuru Khalid, has been appointed as the Chief Imam of a new Jum’mat Mosque in Abuja.

Sheikh Khalid who announced this on his social media platform on Tuesday morning while reacting to his sack on Monday, said he is to lead the congregation of the new Mosque with effect from Friday, April 8.

Commenting on the termination of his appointment by the Apo Mosque Committee, Sheikh Khalid said it was a necessary price he had to pay for “identifying with the suffering masses and speaking truth to power.”

Read also: Sheikh Gumi tackles suspended Abuja Muslim cleric, Imam Khalid, says sermon worse than kidnapping

He wrote, “My sack is a reflection of how Nigeria is today. Many people are hiding under the cover of religion to perpetrate all manner of unwholesome acts.

“Such people would stop at nothing to take away people like me, who are pro-masses and bold enough to speak the truth to power always on behalf of voiceless Nigerians.

“This is the price we pay for aligning with the people and identifying with their sufferings. By the Grace of Almighty Allah, I will be leading my new congregation this Friday, because as cleric we need a platform to operate.

“There’s a Jum’mat Mosque we built behind the CBN Quarters, in Abuja; I will now be leading the congregation there,” he added.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now