Latest Politics

24 hrs after Ganduje’s victory, Kano PDP chairman dumps party, joins APC

January 22, 2020
PDP council chairmen sack Kano exco
By Ripples Nigeria

The Chairman of the Caretaker Committee of the Kano State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Rabiu Sulaiman Bichi, has dumped the party and joined the All Progressives Congress (APC).

This is coming about 24 hours after the Supreme Court confirmed Governor Abdulahi Ganduje of the APC as the duly elected governor of the state.

Read also: Kaduna court stops demolition of Abacha’s hotel

Bichi, who was a close ally of Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso and a former secretary to the Kano state government, is believed to have defected alongside several PDP and Kwankwasiya movement members in the state.

The Kwankwasiyya is the political movement of Kwankwaso, a former governor of the state.

No reason has yet been given for his defection.

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!