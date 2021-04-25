24 killed in Baghdad hospital fire | Ripples Nigeria

International
24 killed in Baghdad hospital fire
Not less than 24 people have been killed in a massive fire that engulfed a hospital in Baghdad, the Iraqi capital on Saturday night after oxygen tanks exploded.
An Iraqi health official who confirmed the incident said at least 34 others were also wounded in the fire which occured at the Ibn al-Khatib Hospital.
“Civil defense teams are still at the scene of the accident, investigating the causes that led to this fire, which caused the loss of the lives of many patients and their companions,” a statement released by Iraq’s Health Ministry on Sunday reads.
The ministry said health workers and civil defense teams were able to save at least 200 people including patients, and will have an exact number of those killed and wounded at a later time.
Read also: 5 rockets hit US embassy in Baghdad amid rising anti-govt protests
Social media videos showed a chaotic scene as firefighters scrambled to put out the blaze and health workers tried to evacuate patients at the hospital.
Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi who sent his condolences to the victims of the Baghdad hospital fire, has ordered an immediate investigation, according to his office.
Meanwhile, the Independent High Commission for Human Rights of Iraq (IHCHR) has called on the Iraq government to take a “responsible position” following the hospital fire.
The IHCHR called the incident a “crime against patients who were forced by the severity of the disease as a result of Covid-19 infection to be hospitalized,” in a statement issued Sunday.
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Sports
Usman knocks out Masvidal to retain UFC welterweight title
Kamaru Usman successfully defended his UFC welterweight title for the fourth time after knocking Jorge Masvidal out in the second...
Nadal reaches 12th Barcelona Open final, to face Tsitsipas
Rafael Nadal has reached the final of the 2021 Barcelona Open after beating Pablo Carreno Busta 6-3 6-2 on Saturday....
Troost-Ekong helps Watford seal promotion back to Premier League
Super Eagles defender, Williams Troost-Ekong has helped Championship club, Watford, to secure promotion back to the Premier League. Troost-Ekong, who...
Salah goal not enough as late Newcastle equaliser denies Liverpool crucial win
Mohamed Salah scored an early goal for Liverpool on Saturday but it was not enough for the Reds who were...
Abramovich, entire Chelsea board ‘deeply regret’ joining breakaway Super League
Chelsea owner, Roman Abramovich has expressed his regrets following his decision to sign the club up for the European Super...
Latest Tech News
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
Since the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) issued the policy banning cryptocurrencies in Nigeria, most international tech companies have been...
Nigeria’s FairMoney launches venture in India. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s FairMoney launches...
USAID launches food security challenge for Nigerian Agrictech startups. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Amazon, skips Nigeria,...
Facebook to proceed with its crypto, Diem, after opposition from regulators
The much-criticised cryptocurrency from Facebook, Diem, will proceed with its launch after two years of scrutiny and criticism from various...
Uber reacts to drivers’ protest, assures of commitment to welfare
E-hailing company, Uber, has reacted to the ongoing protest by drivers of retailing platforms, who are demanding for an upward...
Nigerian agrictech startup, Greenbles, launches bootcamp for farmers. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world today. 1. Nigerian agrictech startup,...