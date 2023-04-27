24 killed in Taraba herdsmen-farmers clash

At least 24 people, including a soldier, have been killed in a clash between herdsmen and farmers in Taraba State.

The spokesman for the state police command, Abdullahi Usman, who confirmed the incident in a statement on Thursday in Jalingo, said the soldier was killed in an ambush by the cattle prowlers.

The killing, according to him, took place in Ussa and Takum local government areas of the state.

The spokesman said: “The military officer who was coming from a checkpoint to 93 Battalion Barrack was ambushed and killed.

READ ALSO: TARABA: Monarch appeals to government to settle victims of herdsmen/farmers crisis

“He was killed by unknown persons and an investigation has been launched to unravel those behind the killing. Statistically, 20 Kuteb indigenes were killed while three Fulani herdsmen also paid the supreme price as a result of the crisis.

“The commissioner of police has called on the leader of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association in Ussa and the claimants to discuss, agree and go to where they alleged that their cattle are held hostage for fact-finding as well as the release of same for peace to reign.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now