24 wounded in Kano Mosque explosion

At least 24 people have been critically injured following an explosion on Wednesday morning at a Mosque at Gadan village in Gezawa local government area of Kano State.

The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Abdullahi Haruna, who confirmed the incident in a statement, said the explosion occurred while Muslim faithful were observing their morning prayers.

“Today, 15/05/2024 at about 0520hrs, reports were received that, there was an explosion at a Mosque in Gadan Village, Gezawa LGA, Kano State during “Subhi Prayer” and that some people got injured,” the police spokesman said.

“On receipt of the report, the Commissioner of Police, Kano State Command, CP Mohammed Usaini Gumel, immediately deployed the command’s combined teams consisting of experts in Explosive Ordnance Disposal Chemical Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (EOD-CBRN) led by CSP Haruna Isma’il and other Crime-Scene Policemen led by Divisional Police Officer, Gezawa Division, CSP Haruna Iliya.

“The scene was cordoned-off and twenty-four victims including 20 male adults and 4 male children were removed and rushed to Murtala Mohammed Specialist Hospital Kano where they are currently receiving treatment.

“The CP has ordered a forensic analysis at the preliminary stage revealed a suspected petrol explosion, of which a full investigation is ongoing,” he said.

The PPRO however, stated that one suspect has been arrested while intensive investigations have begun.

“The suspect is Shafi’u Abubakar, aged 38 years, who said his action was purely in hostility following prolonged family disagreement over sharing of inheritance of which those that he alleged to have cheated on him were in the Mosque at that moment and he did that for his voice to be heard.”

