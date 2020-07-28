24-yr-old docked for r*ping 50-yr-old woman in Ondo

A 24-year-old man, Haruna Mohammed was on Tuesday arraigned in court for allegedly raping a 50-year-old woman, Ibukun Akinlo.

Mohammed was arraigned by the Ondo State Police Command before an Akure Magistrate Court on a one count charge of rape, which was allegedly committed on July 8, 2020 along Lalepa/Akinfosile road at Igbotako area of Ondo State.

The prosecuting police officer, Inspector Augustine Omhenimhen, told the court that the offences were punishable under section 358 of the Criminal Code CAP 37 Volume 1 Laws of Ondo State of Nigeria 2006.

He also urged the court to remand the accused person pending legal advise of the Department of Public Prosecution.

The plea Magistrate, Rasheedat Yakubu, who did not take Haruna’s plea, remanded him in the custody of the State Criminal Investigation Department pending legal advice from DPP.

