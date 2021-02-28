240 new COVID-19 cases take Nigeria’s total to 155,657. Deaths, recoveries updated | Ripples Nigeria

Nigeria on Sunday recorded 240 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which disclosed this on its Twitter handle, said the new COVID-19 cases were recorded in 12 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

It added that the number of COVID-19 fatalities in Nigeria stood at 1,907 as of Sunday night.

Also, the total number of confirmed cases increased to 155,657.

However, Nigeria has recorded 133,768 recoveries since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country last year.

The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: Anambra (85), Lagos (82), Osun (17), Ogun (10), Kwara (9), FCT (8), and Kano (7).

Others are – Abia (6), Borno (4), Edo (2), Bayelsa (2), Kaduna (2), and Rivers (1).

