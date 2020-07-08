2,422 active COVID-19 cases have refused to go to isolation centres —Lagos Govt

The Lagos State government said on Wednesday that at least 2,422 active COVID-19 cases were yet to turn up for admission at isolation centres over fear of stigmatisation or preference for home treatments.

The state’s Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, who disclosed this on his Twitter handle, added that over 43,978 COVID-19 tests had been conducted in the state.

He said a total of 6,594 active cases being monitored in communities by the state’s COVID-19 response team have either fully recovered or positively responding to treatments.

Abayomi said: “2,422 active cases in the communities are yet to turn up for admission in care centres either due to ignorance or fear of stigmatization or preference for home care treatments.”

Lagos currently has 11, 520 confirmed cases.

However, 1,707 patients had been discharged from the various COVID-19 care centres in the state.

