246 new COVID-19 cases take Nigeria’s total to 66,228. More recoveries recorded

Nigeria’s COVID-19 tally increased to 66,228 on Saturday night after the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced 246 new confirmed cases in many parts of the country.

The agency disclosed in an update posted on its website, adding that one new death and several patients’ recoveries were recorded.

Read also: 236 new COVID-19 cases take Nigeria’s total to 65,693. More recoveries recorded

“Till date, 66,228 cases have been confirmed, 61,884 cases discharged and 1,166 deaths recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory,” the NCDC said.

It also disclosed that the cases were reported from 11 states – Lagos (66), Plateau (63), FCT (48), Kaduna (21), Bayelsa (19), Rivers (12), Niger (9), Ogun (4), Ekiti (2), Bauchi (1), and Osun (1).

Join the conversation

Opinions