246 new COVID-19 cases take Nigeria’s total to 67,220. Deaths, recoveries updated

Nigeria on Friday recorded 246 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which disclosed this on its Twitter handle, said the cases were recorded in nine states of the federation and Abuja.

It added that the number of COVID-19 fatalities stood at 1,171 as at Friday night.

Also, the total number of confirmed cases increased to 67,220.

Meanwhile, 62,686 patients have been discharged from various isolation facilities in the country.

The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: Lagos (81), FCT (73), Plateau (39), Kaduna (25), Ogun (13), Bauchi (5), Rivers (4), Ekiti (2), Taraba (2), and Kano (2).

“Total confirmed cases: 67,220.

“Discharged: 62,686 AND Deaths: 1,171.”

