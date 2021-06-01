24hrs after, Ayade recalls aide ‘sacked in error’ | Ripples Nigeria

Twenty four hours after sacking four Commissioners and five of his aides for allegedly refusing to defect to the All Progressives Congress (APC), Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State has recalled one of his Special Advisers, Agbiji Mbeh Agbiji, who was in charge of Aviation.

A statement reinstating Agbiji on Tuesday and signed by Ayade’s Chief Press Secretary (CPS) Christian Ita, said the aide was recalled after his name was included in the sack list in “error”.

The statement reads in part:

“The State Governor, His Excellency Sir Ben Ayade, has approved the immediate reinstatement of Hon. Agbiji Mbeh Agbiji, as the Special Adviser on Aviation.

“Hon. Agbiji’s name was included in error amongst those relieved of their duties in a an earlier press release.”

Ripples Nigeria had reported on Monday that the Governor had sacked some of his cabinet members and aides because they had allegedly insisted on remaining with the PDP instead of decamping to the APC when the Governor defected.

Those affected in the putsch were Rita Ayim, Asu Okang, Ntufam Donatus Etim and Mike Usibe, all commissioners.

The aides who were relieved of their duties were listed as Leo Inyambe, Orok Otu Duke, Victor Okon, John Etim Bassey, and former member of the state House of Assembly, Agbiji Mbeh Agbiji.

However, Government House sources insist Agbiji had reached out to the Governor and explained that he had since defected to the APC which could explain his immediate recall.

By Isaac Dachen…

