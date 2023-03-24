25 killed, 20 injured in Bauchi fatal crash

Bauchi State Sector Command of the Federal Roads Safety Corps (FRSC) has confirmed that 25 people have been killed in a fatal crash that occured on Thursday, 23rd March, 2023.

A crash report from RS12.11… Azare /Gamawa Station Office of the Bauchi State Command of the Federal Roads Safely Corps (FRSC) revealed that 10 other people were variously injured in the fatal crash.

The report signed by DRC A I Mohammed for the Unit Commander, RS 12.11 Azare contained that the crash occured at 1630hrs on Thursday and was reported at 1638hrs while the arrival time of FRSC personnel was 1650hrs taking them 12 minutes to respond.

The route of the crash is Hadeja -Potiskum Federal highway while the location is Udubo in Gamawa LGA of Bauchi State.

The number of people involved in the crash was 35 out of which 25 comprising 9 male adults, 11 female adults, 2 male children and 3 female children were killed while 10 male adults were variously injured.

The fatal crash involved one vehicle, an Ash colour Toyota Hummer bus used for commercial purposes with registration number, JMA.

Though the road was in a good condition, the probable cause of the fatal crash was overloading (OVLl, speedlimit violation (SPV), Tyre burst and lost of control (LOC).

The FRSC discovered that 24 of the victims were inside the vehicle while 11 were outside under a tree close to a car wash as stated by the NPF.

The action taken was that the injured victims were taken to Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Azare for medical attention while the corpses were taken to Hadeja in Jigawa state for burial.

By Yemi Kanji,

