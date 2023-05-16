25-year-old man dies in Kano well

A 25-year-old man, Umar Kabir, died on Monday in a well at Gudantile Village, Gezawa Local Government Area of Kano State.

The spokesman for Kano State Fire Service, Alhaji Saminu Abdullahi, confirmed the incident in a statement on Tuesday in Kano.

“We received an emergency call from Gezawa Local Government fire station at about 02:20 p.m., from Aminu Ibrahim that a man fell inside a well.

“Kabir fell inside the well and got trapped.

“We immediately sent our rescue team to the scene at about 3:15 p.m.

“However, the victim was brought out of the well already dead and his corpse was handed over to the Ward Head of Gezawa Local Government Area, Mallam Mustapha Gudantile.

“The cause of the incident was under investigation.”

