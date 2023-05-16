Metro
25-year-old man dies in Kano well
A 25-year-old man, Umar Kabir, died on Monday in a well at Gudantile Village, Gezawa Local Government Area of Kano State.
The spokesman for Kano State Fire Service, Alhaji Saminu Abdullahi, confirmed the incident in a statement on Tuesday in Kano.
“We received an emergency call from Gezawa Local Government fire station at about 02:20 p.m., from Aminu Ibrahim that a man fell inside a well.
READ ALSO: Kano police arrest woman for allegedly kidnapping her daughter
“Kabir fell inside the well and got trapped.
“We immediately sent our rescue team to the scene at about 3:15 p.m.
“However, the victim was brought out of the well already dead and his corpse was handed over to the Ward Head of Gezawa Local Government Area, Mallam Mustapha Gudantile.
“The cause of the incident was under investigation.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
A tale of Kwara public school where pupils learn under the tree without chalkboards
“You cannot make people learn. You can only provide the right conditions for learning to happen.” – Vince Gowmon But...
SPECIAL REPORT: Indiscriminate waste dumps, open defecation pose threat of epidemic in Kwara as govt slow to act
Forty three-year-old Bilikis Abdulrahman covered her pineapple fruit she is selling inside a white bucket container. This, she does to...
SPECIAL REPORT: Women displaced by conflict in North-Central Nigeria become farm helps to survive
Displaced women finding refuge in Abagena camp for Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Makurdi, Benue State have resorted to...
FEATURE: Kwara residents cry out for help as rainstorm devastates their homes
Phillip Moffitt, an American author, said: “the house is a home when it shelters the body and comforts the soul”,...
SPECIAL REPORT: Small businesses suffer, as govts fail to end sit-at-home in Nigeria’s South-East
It is a Thursday afternoon in December 2022 and the sun is scorching inside the popular Ogbete Market in Enugu...