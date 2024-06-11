25 years after, Nigeria’s democracy still a work in progress – PRP

The Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) on Tuesday decried the country’s socio-economic challenges despite enjoying 25 years of uninterrupted democracy.

In a statement issued on Tuesday night in Abuja by its Acting National Publicity Secretary, Muhammed Ishaq, the party lamented that the country has not witnessed significant advancements in democracy but instead recorded regression of civic rights and a deterioration of material wellbeing since 1999.

According to PRP, the numerous challenges were stark reminders that the country’s democracy was still a work in progress.

The party also revisited the 2023 general elections and expressed regret at the flawed conduct of the polls.

The statement read: “The Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) joins Nigerians across the country to commemorate the occasion of our 24 years of uninterrupted civilian rule. As we mark this milestone, we cannot help but reflect on the journey thus far and the state of our democracy. While we congratulate Nigerians on this achievement, we must also acknowledge that our democracy has not been as robust as we had hoped.

“Despite the return to civilian rule, we have not witnessed significant advancements in social democracy, and instead, we have seen a regression of civic rights and a deterioration of material wellbeing. It is a stark reminder that our democracy is still a work in progress.

“Furthermore, the last general elections serve as a stark reminder of the challenges we face in deepening our democracy. The monetization of the electoral process, lack of transparency, and disenfranchisement of voters have eroded the very foundation of our democracy. It is imperative that we take immediate action to address these issues and ensure that power truly resides in the people.

“In this regard, we call upon civil society organizations, professional associations, and community groups to rise up to the challenge. It is time for us to organize and mobilize the populace to demand better from our leaders and institutions. We must work together to reclaim our democracy and ensure that it serves the interests of all Nigerians.

“The PRP believes that a true democracy is one that is participatory, inclusive, and accountable. We urge all Nigerians to join hands in promoting a culture of transparency, accountability, and good governance. It is only by working together that we can build a brighter future for ourselves and for generations to come.

“As we celebrate Democracy Day, we are reminded of the sacrifices made by our heroes past and present who fought for our freedom and rights. We honor their memory by continuing to strive for a better Nigeria, where every citizen has the opportunity to thrive.

“Let us use this occasion to reflect on our past and look forward to a brighter future. We must work together to build a Nigeria that is truly democratic, where power is truly in the hands of the people.”

