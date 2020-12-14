26 senior officers tested positive for COVID-19 – Nigeria Army

The Nigerian Army said on Monday at least 26 army Generals and other senior officers have so far tested positive for COVID-19.

The Acting Director of Army Public Relations, Brig. Gen. Sagir Musa, who confirmed the development in a statement, said 417 officers have undergone testing for COVID-19 after the General Officer Commanding, 6 Division, Port Harcourt, Maj. Gen. John Irefin, died from COVID-19 complications.

The late army officer fell ill during the Chief of Army Staff Conference held in Abuja last Thursday and taken to hospital.

He was tested for COVID-19 and returned a positive result.

Irefin died while receiving treatment at the hospital in Abuja.

Musa said all the officers and soldiers working at the Nigerian Army headquarters in Abuja were being tested for COVID-19 while protocols to check the spread of the virus were being enforced across the force units and formations.

The statement read: “On the confirmation that Gen. Irefin’s COVID-19 test was positive on December 9, 2020, the Chief of Army Staff directed the immediate suspension of the conference and all participants were directed to move into self-isolation in line with Federal Government’s protocols on COVID 19 pandemic.

“Equally, comprehensive testing of all participants commenced immediately. Consequently, as at Sunday, December 13, 2020, a total of 417 personnel have so far been tested with 26 confirmed positive cases.

“Currently, all participants are in self-isolation irrespective of their results while the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control recommended COVID-19 treatment drugs were immediately issued to those that tested positive.

“Accordingly, all officers and soldiers working at the Army Headquarters are being tested and COVID-19 protocols being strictly enforced across all units and formations of the Nigerian Army.”

