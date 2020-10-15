26 states yet to meet COVID-19 testing target —PTF

The Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, said on Thursday only the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and Lagos State had achieved the target of testing of one percent of its population.

He added that 26 states of the federation were yet to get to 25 percent testing rate.

Mustapha, who disclosed this during the joint national briefing of the taskforce in Abuja, said apart from FCT and Lagos, three states had crossed the 50 percent testing rate.

The states, according to him, were Plateau, Gombe and Rivers.

He said: “At least 26 others are yet to measure up to 25 percent. This is considered a serious problem which is further compounded by the increasing general apathy and disbelief about the risk of COVID-19 in Nigeria.”

Mustapha, who is also the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, recalled that at the last briefing, he said the PTF had compiled all its observations and findings and would in due course present the 8th Interim Report and recommendations to President Muhammadu Buhari to enable the National Response to proceed into the next phase.

He noted that the report focused on the primary objective of consolidating on the gains recorded in the National Response over a period of six weeks which ended on October 13.

