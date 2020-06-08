26-year-old allegedly rap*es minor inside church in Benue

Police operatives in Benue State have apprehended one Mr Patrick Onoja Igah, 26, for allegedly luring and raping a seven-year-old girl inside a 7th Wonder Church in the Owukpa area of Benue state.

The disturbing incident which took place over the weekend was confirmed to newsmen by the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Anene Sewuese Catherine, who stated that the child, who was out on an errand for her parents was lured into the church premises by the suspect and raped.

”It is true. The girl is 7-years-old. She has been taken to the hospital. The suspect is 26-years old. It happened when the girl went to buy something and the suspect lured [her] into the 7th Wonder church where he raped [her].” she said.

The police also stated that they were on the trail of one Ediga Uja, who raped a 15-year-old girl, Miss Ene while she was returning from the farm in the Otukpo town of Benue state on June 3.

The suspect who is currently on the run was said to have waylaid the teenager, dragged her into the house, physically assaulted her and raped her.

The sad incidence is coming only some days after Uwaila Vera Omozuwa, 22, was molested, raped and killed in a church in Benin City on May 27.

