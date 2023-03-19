26-year-old Rukayat Shittu wins Assembly seat In Kwara

Rukayat Shittu, candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) emerged winner of Owode Onire state constituency of Asa Local Government Area in Kwara State House of Assembly election.

She is one of the youngest candidates in Nigeria to contest and win a political seat.

The former Senate President of the Congress of NOUN Students (CONS) at the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) and a journalist polled 7,521 to defeat her rival in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who scored 6,957 during Saturday’s election.

She attended Baptist Primary School LGEA in Ilorin, and Government Girls Day Secondary School, Oko Erin to obtain her Senior Secondary School Certificate in 2011.

She proceeded to Kwara State College of Arabic and Islamic Legal Studies affiliated with Bayero University Kano where she got a diploma certificate in Mass Communication and Islamic Studies in 2015.

After her diploma, she enrolled in a fashion school. In 2017, she was admitted to the National Open University of Nigeria and graduated in 2022.

She worked as the head of the news department for an online media outlet in Kwara, Just Event Online.

