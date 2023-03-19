Politics
26-year-old Shittu wins seat in Kwara assembly, speaker retains spot
A 26-year-old All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Ms. Rukayat Shittu, secured a seat in the Kwara State House of Assembly on Sunday.
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Returning Officer, Prof. Hakeem Ijaya, who announced the result in Ilorin, said Shittu scored 7,521 votes to beat her Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) rival who polled 6,957 votes in the election held on Saturday.
She will represent the Owode/Onire constituency in Asa local government of Kwara State.
READ ALSO: Gov Abdulrasaq re-elected for second term in Kwara
INEC declared the Speaker of the Kwara State House of Assembly, Yakubu Danladi-Salihu of the APC as the winner of the Ilesha-Gwanara state constituency election after defeating his closest rival, Usman Abubakar of the PDP.
The Returning Officer, Dr. Adewale Rafiu, who declared the results, said Danladi-Salihu polled 14, 949 votes while the PDP candidate got 2,072 votes.
“Yakubu Danladi-Salihu of APC having satisfied the requirements of the law is hereby declared the winner and is returned elected,” the returning officer declared.
