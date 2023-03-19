26-year-old Shittu wins seat in Kwara assembly, speaker retains spot

A 26-year-old All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Ms. Rukayat Shittu, secured a seat in the Kwara State House of Assembly on Sunday.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Returning Officer, Prof. Hakeem Ijaya, who announced the result in Ilorin, said Shittu scored 7,521 votes to beat her Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) rival who polled 6,957 votes in the election held on Saturday.

She will represent the Owode/Onire constituency in Asa local government of Kwara State.

READ ALSO: Gov Abdulrasaq re-elected for second term in Kwara

INEC declared the Speaker of the Kwara State House of Assembly, Yakubu Danladi-Salihu of the APC as the winner of the Ilesha-Gwanara state constituency election after defeating his closest rival, Usman Abubakar of the PDP.

The Returning Officer, Dr. Adewale Rafiu, who declared the results, said Danladi-Salihu polled 14, 949 votes while the PDP candidate got 2,072 votes.

“Yakubu Danladi-Salihu of APC having satisfied the requirements of the law is hereby declared the winner and is returned elected,” the returning officer declared.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now