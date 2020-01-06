26-yr-old who beheaded boy, drank his blood remanded in prison

A 26-year-old man, Christian Nweke has been remanded in a correctional centre for beheading and drinking the blood of a 2-year-old boy, Onyedikachi Nwali in Ebonyi State.

According to reports, the suspect on December 13, allegedly beheaded the boy and drank his blood, while the mother went to fetch water from the stream.

Nweke, who was said to have confessed to the crime, was a barber in Onitsha, Anambra State, and was allegedly suffering from chest pains, until he was brought to the Church of Christ Mission, Ugbaenyim Ezza, Umuhuali community, in the Ishielu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, where the boy and his parents were also seeking spiritual help.

When asked if he was a ritualistic or was sent to kill the boy, Nweke said: “No. I’m not a ritualist. Nobody sent me to kill anybody. But I noticed that since the prophetess of this prayer ministry prayed for me, a lot of things have changed and I no longer reason right.”

During his arraignment before Chief Magistrate Nnena Onuoha on Friday on a one count charge of murder, the police prosecutor, Sergeant Sebastine Alumona, said the offence was punishable under Section 319 (1) of the Criminal Code, Cap. 33, Vol. 1, Laws of Ebonyi State of Nigeria, 2009.

The defence counsel however applied to the court that his client be admitted to bail as he would not interfere with lawful investigation into the matter.

Alumona, who opposed the bail application, told the court that the suspect would jump bail and interfere with investigation into the matter.

In her ruling, Chief Magistrate Onuoha, said the court lacked the jurisdiction to grant bail on such cases and directed that the accused be remanded in the Nigerian Correctional Centre, Abakaliki, while his case file should be transferred to the Director of Public Prosecutions in the state for advice, while she adjourned till January 17 for report of compliance.

