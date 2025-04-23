2,600 Nigerians killed in Benue attacks in 12 months —Amnesty International

Global human rights organization, Amnesty International, has raised an alarm on what it described as the wave of violence in Benue State where about 2,600 people were killed in different attacks in just 12 months.

In a statement by Amnesty International Nigeria, the organization said its recent investigation has revealed a “disturbing trend of violence in Benue State, where 2600 people, mostly women and children, have been killed in attacks on 50 communities between January 2023 and February 2024.”

In the statement posted on its X page on Wednesday, the human rights body said the insecurity situation in the state has also had a “devastating impact on education, with at least 55 schools destroyed or closed down, leaving hundreds of children out of school.”

“The attacks, carried out by armed bandits, have not only resulted in significant loss of life but have also displaced thousands of families, leaving them without access to basic necessities,” the organization said.

“Our investigation shows that, a total of 2,600 persons, mostly women and children, were killed following attacks on 50 Benue communities between January 2023 and February 2024.

“Apart from displacing thousands of families, at least 55 schools had been destroyed by armed bandits or closed down due to insecurity, leaving hundreds of children out of school.”

In its recommendations, the organisation tasked Nigerian government and relevant authorities to take immediate action to address the root causes of the violence and ensure the safety and well-being of its citizens.

“This is a stark reminder of the human cost of insecurity in the region and the need for sustained efforts to promote peace, stability, and human rights,” it added.

