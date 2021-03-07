269 new COVID-19 cases take Nigeria’s total to 158,506. Deaths, recoveries updated | Ripples Nigeria

Nigeria on Sunday recorded 269 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which disclosed this on its Twitter handle, said the new COVID-19 cases were recorded in 18 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

It added that the number of COVID-19 fatalities in Nigeria stood at 1,969 as of Sunday night.

Also, the total number of confirmed cases increased to 158,506.

However, Nigeria has recorded 137,875 recoveries since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country last year.

The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: Enugu (78), Bauchi (37), Rivers (22), Imo (18), Ogun (16), FCT (15), Akwa Ibom (13), Kaduna (13), Kebbi (11), and Kwara (9).

Others are – Edo (7), Ekiti (6), Borno (5), Yobe (5), Kano (4), Nasarawa (3), Osun (3), Anambra (2), and Plateau (2).

“Total confirmed COVID-19 cases: 158,506.

“Discharged: 137,875 AND Deaths: 1,969.”

